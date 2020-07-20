All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 1130 COLLYNS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
1130 COLLYNS COURT
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

1130 COLLYNS COURT

1130 Collyns Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1130 Collyns Court, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

This cute three bedroom two bath ranch home features spacious rooms, neutral paint and carpet, a sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar. Open plan for entertaining. Master on main with private bath. Private fenced in backyard. 2 car garage completes this home. Do not miss out on this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1996

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1190
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT have any available units?
1130 COLLYNS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1130 COLLYNS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1130 COLLYNS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 COLLYNS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1130 COLLYNS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1130 COLLYNS COURT offers parking.
Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 COLLYNS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT have a pool?
No, 1130 COLLYNS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1130 COLLYNS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 COLLYNS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 COLLYNS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 COLLYNS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College