1130 COLLYNS COURT

This cute three bedroom two bath ranch home features spacious rooms, neutral paint and carpet, a sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar. Open plan for entertaining. Master on main with private bath. Private fenced in backyard. 2 car garage completes this home. Do not miss out on this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1996



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1190

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.