112 Leland Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Lovely Two Story Home features 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Large Great Room with Fireplace & Remote, Open floor Plan into the Kitchen w/Center Island.Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Solid Glass Pane windows with tons of Sunlight! All Bedrooms are upstairs w/ the Laundry Rm. Home is Only 2 years old. TOTAL ELECTRIC! Non-Smokers, No Pets Allowed, Must obtain Renters Insurance, and will be managed by Southside Realtors Property Mgmt. Close to McDonough Square, and Alexander Park. Must follow HOA covenants. $50 application fee per person or $75 for legally married couple. Please confirm schools with Henry County Board of Education! Criteria: No evictions, bankruptcy, or foreclosure in the last year, & prior Evictions MUST be discharged & paid of in full.