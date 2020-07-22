All apartments in Henry County
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

112 Leland Ln

112 Leland Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

112 Leland Ln, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Lovely Two Story Home features 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Large Great Room with Fireplace & Remote, Open floor Plan into the Kitchen w/Center Island.Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Solid Glass Pane windows with tons of Sunlight! All Bedrooms are upstairs w/ the Laundry Rm. Home is Only 2 years old. TOTAL ELECTRIC! Non-Smokers, No Pets Allowed, Must obtain Renters Insurance, and will be managed by Southside Realtors Property Mgmt. Close to McDonough Square, and Alexander Park. Must follow HOA covenants. $50 application fee per person or $75 for legally married couple. Please confirm schools with Henry County Board of Education! Criteria: No evictions, bankruptcy, or foreclosure in the last year, & prior Evictions MUST be discharged & paid of in full.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Leland Ln have any available units?
112 Leland Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 112 Leland Ln have?
Some of 112 Leland Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Leland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
112 Leland Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Leland Ln pet-friendly?
No, 112 Leland Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 112 Leland Ln offer parking?
Yes, 112 Leland Ln offers parking.
Does 112 Leland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Leland Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Leland Ln have a pool?
No, 112 Leland Ln does not have a pool.
Does 112 Leland Ln have accessible units?
No, 112 Leland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Leland Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Leland Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Leland Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Leland Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
