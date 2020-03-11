629 Chestnut St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ice maker microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy everything Historic Hapeville has to offer with this lovely 4 BD/2.5 BTH townhouse in the small, quiet, and well-established Chestnut Commons community. This property boasts a split bedroom plan, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, a 2 car private parking pad, and a front porch. There is even potential to rent the property fully furnished. Within minutes of shops, restaurants, and Downtown Hapeville and close to Delta and Porsche HQs, Wells Fargo offices, and Hartsfield International airport, this home is perfectly located. No pets. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Text or email agent.