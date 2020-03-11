All apartments in Hapeville
629 Chestnut St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

629 Chestnut St

629 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 Chestnut Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy everything Historic Hapeville has to offer with this lovely 4 BD/2.5 BTH townhouse in the small, quiet, and well-established Chestnut Commons community. This property boasts a split bedroom plan, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, a 2 car private parking pad, and a front porch. There is even potential to rent the property fully furnished. Within minutes of shops, restaurants, and Downtown Hapeville and close to Delta and Porsche HQs, Wells Fargo offices, and Hartsfield International airport, this home is perfectly located. No pets. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Text or email agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

