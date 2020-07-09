All apartments in Hapeville
510 WALNUT Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

510 WALNUT Street

510 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Walnut Street, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available January 2020! Just wait until you see this FULLY RENOVATED Farmhouse Chic style Craftsman home! Perfectly located, close to Hartsfield-Jackson airport and Intown Atlanta. Literally EVERYTHING is NEW! New Windows/Doors/ Roof/Drywall/AC/Water Heater/Insulation... Etc! The kitchen has stunning new white shaker cabinets with granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. All brand new energy efficient windows. Brand new AC system. Large, level fully fenced back yard. CAUTION: ALARM! Please set up showings via showing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 WALNUT Street have any available units?
510 WALNUT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 510 WALNUT Street have?
Some of 510 WALNUT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 WALNUT Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 WALNUT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 WALNUT Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 WALNUT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 510 WALNUT Street offer parking?
No, 510 WALNUT Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 WALNUT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 WALNUT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 WALNUT Street have a pool?
No, 510 WALNUT Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 WALNUT Street have accessible units?
No, 510 WALNUT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 WALNUT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 WALNUT Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 WALNUT Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 WALNUT Street has units with air conditioning.

