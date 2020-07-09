510 WALNUT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available January 2020! Just wait until you see this FULLY RENOVATED Farmhouse Chic style Craftsman home! Perfectly located, close to Hartsfield-Jackson airport and Intown Atlanta. Literally EVERYTHING is NEW! New Windows/Doors/ Roof/Drywall/AC/Water Heater/Insulation... Etc! The kitchen has stunning new white shaker cabinets with granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. All brand new energy efficient windows. Brand new AC system. Large, level fully fenced back yard. CAUTION: ALARM! Please set up showings via showing time.