448 Grady Pl

This house is a must to see! - Remarkable new renovation in the hot Hapeville market. This large brick/siding house features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, all exceptionally finished. Brand new roof, windows,HVAC system and refinished hardwoods. Splendid kitchen features tiled floors, granite countertops, breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. Master features stunning bathroom with his/her vanity, double entrance to shower, his/her toilets, and glass tile. Second master suite with private bath also available.Large barn in backyard perfect for storage or finishing. House will be ready on 01/01/19. Some fee applies. Pets are negotiable. Viewings by appointment only. For additional information please call or text 404-428-8884.



