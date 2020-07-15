All apartments in Hapeville
Find more places like 448 Grady Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hapeville, GA
/
448 Grady Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

448 Grady Pl

448 Grady Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hapeville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

448 Grady Place, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house is a must to see! - Remarkable new renovation in the hot Hapeville market. This large brick/siding house features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, all exceptionally finished. Brand new roof, windows,HVAC system and refinished hardwoods. Splendid kitchen features tiled floors, granite countertops, breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. Master features stunning bathroom with his/her vanity, double entrance to shower, his/her toilets, and glass tile. Second master suite with private bath also available.Large barn in backyard perfect for storage or finishing. House will be ready on 01/01/19. Some fee applies. Pets are negotiable. Viewings by appointment only. For additional information please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE4570761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Grady Pl have any available units?
448 Grady Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 448 Grady Pl have?
Some of 448 Grady Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Grady Pl currently offering any rent specials?
448 Grady Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Grady Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Grady Pl is pet friendly.
Does 448 Grady Pl offer parking?
No, 448 Grady Pl does not offer parking.
Does 448 Grady Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Grady Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Grady Pl have a pool?
No, 448 Grady Pl does not have a pool.
Does 448 Grady Pl have accessible units?
No, 448 Grady Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Grady Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Grady Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Grady Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Grady Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave
Hapeville, GA 30354

Similar Pages

Hapeville 1 BedroomsHapeville Accessible Apartments
Hapeville Apartments with Garages
Hapeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GA
Carrollton, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College