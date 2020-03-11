All apartments in Hapeville
Find more places like 3343 Lavista Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hapeville, GA
/
3343 Lavista Dr.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

3343 Lavista Dr.

3343 Lavista Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hapeville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3343 Lavista Dr, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous brand new 4 bedroom Craftsman Style home only 5 minutes from downtown Atlanta! - The luxury home features an open modern floorplan.
4 Bedrooms 3 Bath
Gorgeous Open Kitchen with Lots of Light!
Huge rocking chair front porch
Large lot!
Enjoy an in town lifestyle?
Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, while being a $7 Uber ride from downtown Atlanta or the Airport.

The home has been built with the latest technology and home trends including all 5 year LED lighting, energy efficient solutions.
Barn doors upstairs, and much more!

The biggest advantage is the location and lifestyle convenient to dining, shopping, the city, the airport, and all that Atlanta has to offer.

Come tour the luxury home today!
Apply Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5447031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Lavista Dr. have any available units?
3343 Lavista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 3343 Lavista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Lavista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Lavista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3343 Lavista Dr. offer parking?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Lavista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Lavista Dr. have a pool?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Lavista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Lavista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Lavista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Lavista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave
Hapeville, GA 30354

Similar Pages

Hapeville 1 BedroomsHapeville Accessible Apartments
Hapeville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hapeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GA
Lovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College