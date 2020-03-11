3343 Lavista Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony

Gorgeous brand new 4 bedroom Craftsman Style home only 5 minutes from downtown Atlanta! - The luxury home features an open modern floorplan.

4 Bedrooms 3 Bath

Gorgeous Open Kitchen with Lots of Light!

Huge rocking chair front porch

Large lot!

Enjoy an in town lifestyle?

Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, while being a $7 Uber ride from downtown Atlanta or the Airport.



The home has been built with the latest technology and home trends including all 5 year LED lighting, energy efficient solutions.

Barn doors upstairs, and much more!



The biggest advantage is the location and lifestyle convenient to dining, shopping, the city, the airport, and all that Atlanta has to offer.



Come tour the luxury home today!

No Pets Allowed



