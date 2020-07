Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled and updated 3/2 mobile home with a permanent foundation on a beautiful 2.10 acres. Perfect for that growing family or add to your investment portfolio; Finishes like you see on HGTV; freshly painted inside and out, all new bathrooms, and lots of upgraded trim; Sit on the huge front porch overlooking the 100-year-old oak tree Huge yard with endless opportunities. Elementary, Middle, and High School located within a mile. A must see at this price!