Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4820 Waverly Landing

4820 Waverly Landing · (770) 857-3515
Location

4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA 30504

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4820 Waverly Landing · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fire pit
some paid utils
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive basement apartment rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side. Explore the natural spring and small waterfall near the lake's edge. Two bedrooms / 1 bath with generous closet space. Efficient kitchen has room for a table and includes stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Stack able washer/dryer in bathroom laundry closet. No trips to the laundromat! Brand new high efficiency AC system. Water, electric included with rent. Tenant may use the backyard, including fire pit. Cul-de-sac lot. Parking pad with short walk way to the unit.

(RLNE4452657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Waverly Landing have any available units?
4820 Waverly Landing has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4820 Waverly Landing have?
Some of 4820 Waverly Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Waverly Landing currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Waverly Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Waverly Landing pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Waverly Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hall County.
Does 4820 Waverly Landing offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Waverly Landing offers parking.
Does 4820 Waverly Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 Waverly Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Waverly Landing have a pool?
No, 4820 Waverly Landing does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Waverly Landing have accessible units?
No, 4820 Waverly Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Waverly Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Waverly Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Waverly Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4820 Waverly Landing has units with air conditioning.
