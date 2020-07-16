4820 Waverly Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive basement apartment rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side. Explore the natural spring and small waterfall near the lake's edge. Two bedrooms / 1 bath with generous closet space. Efficient kitchen has room for a table and includes stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Stack able washer/dryer in bathroom laundry closet. No trips to the laundromat! Brand new high efficiency AC system. Water, electric included with rent. Tenant may use the backyard, including fire pit. Cul-de-sac lot. Parking pad with short walk way to the unit.



(RLNE4452657)