3664 Greencrest Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

Quiet single-family home - This clean ranch-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet wooded area off of Ga Highway 60 in Gainesville, Georgia within short driving distance to the dining and shopping districts of Gainesville as well GA 400, I-985, and the north Georgia mountains. The Dawsonville outlet mall is not far away either. There are also threes public access boat ramps within three miles from the home and boats may be stored on the property as well. This home has beautiful hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout. It also has a great yard with a large storage/work shed. Nearby schools are Enota Elementary, Chestatee Middle and High Schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5912592)