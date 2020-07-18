All apartments in Hall County
3664 Greencrest Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3664 Greencrest Road

3664 Greencrest Road · (706) 864-5456
Location

3664 Greencrest Road, Hall County, GA 30506

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3664 Greencrest Road · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Quiet single-family home - This clean ranch-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet wooded area off of Ga Highway 60 in Gainesville, Georgia within short driving distance to the dining and shopping districts of Gainesville as well GA 400, I-985, and the north Georgia mountains. The Dawsonville outlet mall is not far away either. There are also threes public access boat ramps within three miles from the home and boats may be stored on the property as well. This home has beautiful hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout. It also has a great yard with a large storage/work shed. Nearby schools are Enota Elementary, Chestatee Middle and High Schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5912592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3664 Greencrest Road have any available units?
3664 Greencrest Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3664 Greencrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
3664 Greencrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3664 Greencrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3664 Greencrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 3664 Greencrest Road offer parking?
No, 3664 Greencrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 3664 Greencrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3664 Greencrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3664 Greencrest Road have a pool?
No, 3664 Greencrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 3664 Greencrest Road have accessible units?
No, 3664 Greencrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3664 Greencrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3664 Greencrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3664 Greencrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3664 Greencrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
