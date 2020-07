Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest suite valet service

Move in ready! Beautiful like new house with guest suite on main with full bath. Great Rm Opens to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, walk-in pantry & mud rm with valet & opt. cubbies. Separate Breakfast. Upstairs has the Owners Suite, secondary Bedrms up share hall Jack & Jill bath. Master has garden tub & HUGE walk-in closet. Need high credit score and income. No pets allowed. Must buy tenant insurance and order professional grass cut and weeds control (Take over weeds control service form Future Services for the first year).