All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 917 Sand Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
917 Sand Lane
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:24 PM

917 Sand Lane

917 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

917 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5/BR 3/BATH HOME FOR RENT

Available Now - Showing Saturdays Or By Appointment

APPLY ONLINE: mcKinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Office: (770) 687-2752 - Direct: (770)255-8740 Ask for Murinda
84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Sand Lane have any available units?
917 Sand Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 917 Sand Lane have?
Some of 917 Sand Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Sand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
917 Sand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Sand Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Sand Lane is pet friendly.
Does 917 Sand Lane offer parking?
Yes, 917 Sand Lane offers parking.
Does 917 Sand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Sand Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Sand Lane have a pool?
No, 917 Sand Lane does not have a pool.
Does 917 Sand Lane have accessible units?
No, 917 Sand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Sand Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Sand Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Sand Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 Sand Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College