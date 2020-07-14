818 Burton Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A fabulous 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Beautiful front porch, cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.