All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 818 Burton Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
818 Burton Ridge Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

818 Burton Ridge Drive

818 Burton Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

818 Burton Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A fabulous 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Beautiful front porch, cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have any available units?
818 Burton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 818 Burton Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Burton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Burton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Burton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Burton Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 818 Burton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Burton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Burton Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Burton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Burton Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Burton Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Burton Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College