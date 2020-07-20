786 Sand Lane Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Great location with great features.

* 4BR/3BA with attached car garage

* Unfinished basement

* Luxury hardwood floor through out main level

* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances

* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace

* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level.

* Guest suite on main level



Total electric.



Rent: $1,699.00

Deposit: $2,000.00

App fee: $50/per applicant



Call McKinley Realty LLC:

Office: 770 675 2752

Call Christle for Showing at 678-863-0707

Apply Online: www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com