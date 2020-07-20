All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
786 Sand Lane Southeast
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

786 Sand Lane Southeast

786 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Location

786 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Great location with great features.
* 4BR/3BA with attached car garage
* Unfinished basement
* Luxury hardwood floor through out main level
* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace
* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level.
* Guest suite on main level

Total electric.

Rent: $1,699.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
App fee: $50/per applicant

Call McKinley Realty LLC:
Office: 770 675 2752
Call Christle for Showing at 678-863-0707
Apply Online: www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

