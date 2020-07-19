7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Home With A View! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath On Two Acre Lot Overlooking A Large Backyard With Creek And Lake Near By.Beautiful Interior With Hardwood Floors, And Wainscoting Throughout Main Level. Vaulted Ceiling In Living Area That Is Open To Kitchen - Great For Entertaining! Lots Of Light! Stove And Fridge Will Be Installed. Deck Off With Dining Area With A View! Spacious Master On Main with Private Bath. One Car Garage In Unfinished Basement. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Do Not Miss This Home!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Dekalb; ;

Sq. Footage:1152;

Year Built: 1994;

Beds 3 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Rock Chapel;

Middle School: Stephenson;

High School: Stephenson;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.