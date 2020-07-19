All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest

7694 North Deshon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7694 North Deshon Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Home With A View! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath On Two Acre Lot Overlooking A Large Backyard With Creek And Lake Near By.Beautiful Interior With Hardwood Floors, And Wainscoting Throughout Main Level. Vaulted Ceiling In Living Area That Is Open To Kitchen - Great For Entertaining! Lots Of Light! Stove And Fridge Will Be Installed. Deck Off With Dining Area With A View! Spacious Master On Main with Private Bath. One Car Garage In Unfinished Basement. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Do Not Miss This Home!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Dekalb; ;
Sq. Footage:1152;
Year Built: 1994;
Beds 3 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Rock Chapel;
Middle School: Stephenson;
High School: Stephenson;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have any available units?
7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have?
Some of 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 7694 Rockbridge Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College