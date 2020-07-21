760 Franklin Mill Trace

Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom semi-Ranch with finished bonus room above garage. Separate living room/dining room. Hardwood flooring at entrance foyer, dining room, and kitchen. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Kitchen has eat-in area. Family room with cathedral ceiling and brick/gas fireplace. Good-size bedrooms. Private, covered patio. 2-car garage.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.