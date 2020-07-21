All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
760 Franklin Mill Trace
760 Franklin Mill Trace

760 Franklin Mill Trace · No Longer Available
Location

760 Franklin Mill Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom semi-Ranch with finished bonus room above garage. Separate living room/dining room. Hardwood flooring at entrance foyer, dining room, and kitchen. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Kitchen has eat-in area. Family room with cathedral ceiling and brick/gas fireplace. Good-size bedrooms. Private, covered patio. 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have any available units?
760 Franklin Mill Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have?
Some of 760 Franklin Mill Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Franklin Mill Trace currently offering any rent specials?
760 Franklin Mill Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Franklin Mill Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Franklin Mill Trace is pet friendly.
Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace offer parking?
Yes, 760 Franklin Mill Trace offers parking.
Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Franklin Mill Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have a pool?
No, 760 Franklin Mill Trace does not have a pool.
Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have accessible units?
No, 760 Franklin Mill Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Franklin Mill Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Franklin Mill Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Franklin Mill Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
