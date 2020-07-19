All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019

740 Cedar Farms Drive

740 Cedar Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

740 Cedar Farms Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Gwinnett County Home with Easy Highway Access
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,751 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute

(RLNE4648769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have any available units?
740 Cedar Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have?
Some of 740 Cedar Farms Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Cedar Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
740 Cedar Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Cedar Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Cedar Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 740 Cedar Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Cedar Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have a pool?
Yes, 740 Cedar Farms Drive has a pool.
Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 740 Cedar Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Cedar Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Cedar Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 740 Cedar Farms Drive has units with air conditioning.
