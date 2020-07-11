7047 Crescent Ridge Drive

Amenities
Check out this fully furnished CHBO Complete home in beautiful and highly sought after Country Club Roswell Community. This large and elegantly furnished four bedroom home is the perfect accommodation with everything you need! Overlooking the golf course, you are surrounded by excellent schools, parks, shopping, theatres and plenty of entertainment.
Adjacent to Alpharetta and Johns Creek, conveniently located 20 minutes from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. All-inclusive rental rates available at an unbeatable price.
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms
Completely furnished including dishes, linens, cookware, lawncare, utilities, cable, and wi-fi.
Home Features:
Modern Upgrades
Located in a Cul-de-sac
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Fireplace in Family Room
High Ceilings with Crown Molding
Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen Gas Cooktop
Huge Kitchen Island and Breakfast Area
Steinway Grand Piano in living room
Tranquil Screened Porch and Deck Overlooking Golf Course
Upstairs Laundry room with full size Washer / Dryer and utility sink
Bed Types:
Master Bedroom King
Second Bedroom Queen
Third Bedroom Double
Fourth Bedroom Double
Close proximity to several major hospitals: WellStar North Fulton Hospital, Northside Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Scottish Rite Childrens Hospital
Nearby Major Employers
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Allied Universal
CVS Pharmacy Regional Office
Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporate Office
Ciena Wireless Corporate Office
Great Schools:
Northwood Elementary School
Haynes Bridge Middle School
Centennial High School