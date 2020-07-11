All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

7047 Crescent Ridge Drive

7047 Crescent Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7047 Crescent Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Check out this fully furnished CHBO Complete home in beautiful and highly sought after Country Club Roswell Community. This large and elegantly furnished four bedroom home is the perfect accommodation with everything you need! Overlooking the golf course, you are surrounded by excellent schools, parks, shopping, theatres and plenty of entertainment.

Adjacent to Alpharetta and Johns Creek, conveniently located 20 minutes from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. All-inclusive rental rates available at an unbeatable price.

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms
Completely furnished including dishes, linens, cookware, lawncare, utilities, cable, and wi-fi.

Home Features:
Modern Upgrades
Located in a Cul-de-sac
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Fireplace in Family Room
High Ceilings with Crown Molding
Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen Gas Cooktop
Huge Kitchen Island and Breakfast Area
Steinway Grand Piano in living room
Tranquil Screened Porch and Deck Overlooking Golf Course
Upstairs Laundry room with full size Washer / Dryer and utility sink

Bed Types:
Master Bedroom King
Second Bedroom Queen
Third Bedroom Double
Fourth Bedroom Double

Close proximity to several major hospitals: WellStar North Fulton Hospital, Northside Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Scottish Rite Childrens Hospital

Nearby Major Employers
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Allied Universal
CVS Pharmacy Regional Office
Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporate Office
Ciena Wireless Corporate Office

Great Schools:
Northwood Elementary School
Haynes Bridge Middle School
Centennial High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have any available units?
7047 Crescent Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7047 Crescent Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7047 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
