Gwinnett County, GA
6711 Colchester Place
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

6711 Colchester Place

6711 Colchester Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Colchester Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Town Home in Awesome Neighborhood!!! - Move-In special!! $100 first month's rent if moved in by 04/10/2019!

Super Nice 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom town home with Ceramic tile floors, Private patio area with storage room in rear. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans! Cozy Fireplace in the living room. Plentiful Cabinets & updated black appliances in the kitchen & separate dining area. Don't miss making this your new home!!

Water/Sewer included in rent!!

For more information please text 470.364.2134
Apply at www.bravorealtyga.com

(RLNE1999849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 Colchester Place have any available units?
6711 Colchester Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6711 Colchester Place have?
Some of 6711 Colchester Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 Colchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
6711 Colchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 Colchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 6711 Colchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6711 Colchester Place offer parking?
No, 6711 Colchester Place does not offer parking.
Does 6711 Colchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 Colchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 Colchester Place have a pool?
No, 6711 Colchester Place does not have a pool.
Does 6711 Colchester Place have accessible units?
No, 6711 Colchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 Colchester Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 Colchester Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 Colchester Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 Colchester Place does not have units with air conditioning.
