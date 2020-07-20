All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

6379 Boyett Drive

6379 Boyett Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6379 Boyett Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Location, 4bd/1.5ba fabulous split bdrm, hardwood floors, tile backsplash kitchen, Barber carpet,private, backyard,Walking distance to shoping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 Boyett Drive have any available units?
6379 Boyett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6379 Boyett Drive have?
Some of 6379 Boyett Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 Boyett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6379 Boyett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 Boyett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6379 Boyett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6379 Boyett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6379 Boyett Drive offers parking.
Does 6379 Boyett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6379 Boyett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 Boyett Drive have a pool?
No, 6379 Boyett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6379 Boyett Drive have accessible units?
No, 6379 Boyett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 Boyett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 Boyett Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6379 Boyett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6379 Boyett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
