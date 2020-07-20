6375 Story Circle

Amenities

Are you looking for a beautiful Townhome for Lease in Norcross location? I have it! Gorgeous 2-story townhouse in the popular Story Farms community; close proximity to everything. Well maintained and is move-in ready condition unit; beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen appliances included; spacious living room with fireplace; high ceilings; private backyard; 2 car garage. Seller is installing new washer and dryer as well. Huge Master suite with double vanities in master bath. Perfect for anyone! Hurry before its gone.