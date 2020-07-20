All apartments in Gwinnett County
Location

6375 Story Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking for a beautiful Townhome for Lease in Norcross location? I have it! Gorgeous 2-story townhouse in the popular Story Farms community; close proximity to everything. Well maintained and is move-in ready condition unit; beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen appliances included; spacious living room with fireplace; high ceilings; private backyard; 2 car garage. Seller is installing new washer and dryer as well. Huge Master suite with double vanities in master bath. Perfect for anyone! Hurry before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6375 Story Circle have any available units?
6375 Story Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6375 Story Circle have?
Some of 6375 Story Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6375 Story Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6375 Story Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6375 Story Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6375 Story Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6375 Story Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6375 Story Circle offers parking.
Does 6375 Story Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6375 Story Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6375 Story Circle have a pool?
No, 6375 Story Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6375 Story Circle have accessible units?
No, 6375 Story Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6375 Story Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6375 Story Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6375 Story Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6375 Story Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
