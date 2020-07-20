All apartments in Gwinnett County
6235 Story Circle
6235 Story Circle

6235 Story Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6235 Story Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice neighbor, Townhome In Norcross, convenient to I-85 - Hardwood flooring on Main with family room with fireplace and dinning area.
Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top,
Upstairs: Spacious loft.
Masteredroom with walk-in closet.

Close to bank, shopping center, gas station, I-85

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Story Circle have any available units?
6235 Story Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6235 Story Circle have?
Some of 6235 Story Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 Story Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Story Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Story Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6235 Story Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6235 Story Circle offer parking?
No, 6235 Story Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6235 Story Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 Story Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Story Circle have a pool?
No, 6235 Story Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6235 Story Circle have accessible units?
No, 6235 Story Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Story Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6235 Story Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6235 Story Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6235 Story Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
