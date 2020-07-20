6235 Story Circle

Amenities
Nice neighbor, Townhome In Norcross, convenient to I-85 - Hardwood flooring on Main with family room with fireplace and dinning area.
Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top,
Upstairs: Spacious loft.
Masteredroom with walk-in closet.
Close to bank, shopping center, gas station, I-85
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5114340)