6218 Thorncrest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub new construction

Never lived in new construction townhome for rent in Tucker features an open kitchen with large double door pantry & center island leads to spacious dining area & out to the backyard patio. Upstairs, you'll marvel at expansive owner's suite w/ spa-like bath & walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 has dual, full-wall closet, bedroom 3 has its own walk-in closet. A light-filled, full-size laundry room conveniently completes 2nd level. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.