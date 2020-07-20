All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 27 2019 at 7:19 PM

6218 Thorncrest Drive

6218 Thorncrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Thorncrest Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Amenities

Never lived in new construction townhome for rent in Tucker features an open kitchen with large double door pantry & center island leads to spacious dining area & out to the backyard patio. Upstairs, you'll marvel at expansive owner's suite w/ spa-like bath & walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 has dual, full-wall closet, bedroom 3 has its own walk-in closet. A light-filled, full-size laundry room conveniently completes 2nd level. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have any available units?
6218 Thorncrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have?
Some of 6218 Thorncrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 Thorncrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Thorncrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Thorncrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive offer parking?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have a pool?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 Thorncrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 Thorncrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
