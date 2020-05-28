6195 Mimosa Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084



This home does not accept housing voucher.



Available 7/15



Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home is located minutes to "Spaghetti Junction (I-85 & I-285)," not far from Buckhead, Midtown and 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta! This is a corner lot home that welcomes you into an entry foyer open to separate formal bayed living room and dining room, adjacent to a powder room and leads to the rear into a kitchen with breakfast area featuring all appliances, microwave, breakfast area with access to a back patio and also open to a large family room with gas starter fireplace and 2 car garage. Atop a U stairwell the huge bayed master suite can be found with sitting area, walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and a jetted garden tub in the master bath. There are also 3 other large bedrooms sharing a half bath and loft/desk area. Come see this spectacular home! Residents have access to the community swim, tennis, trails, lake and playground area.



Approximate Size: 2600 sq ft Built 2003