Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

6195 Mimosa Cir

6195 Mimosa Circle · (770) 426-1150
Location

6195 Mimosa Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084

This home does not accept housing voucher.

Available 7/15

Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home is located minutes to "Spaghetti Junction (I-85 & I-285)," not far from Buckhead, Midtown and 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta! This is a corner lot home that welcomes you into an entry foyer open to separate formal bayed living room and dining room, adjacent to a powder room and leads to the rear into a kitchen with breakfast area featuring all appliances, microwave, breakfast area with access to a back patio and also open to a large family room with gas starter fireplace and 2 car garage. Atop a U stairwell the huge bayed master suite can be found with sitting area, walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and a jetted garden tub in the master bath. There are also 3 other large bedrooms sharing a half bath and loft/desk area. Come see this spectacular home! Residents have access to the community swim, tennis, trails, lake and playground area.

Approximate Size: 2600 sq ft Built 2003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6195 Mimosa Cir have any available units?
6195 Mimosa Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6195 Mimosa Cir have?
Some of 6195 Mimosa Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6195 Mimosa Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6195 Mimosa Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6195 Mimosa Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6195 Mimosa Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6195 Mimosa Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6195 Mimosa Cir offers parking.
Does 6195 Mimosa Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6195 Mimosa Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6195 Mimosa Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6195 Mimosa Cir has a pool.
Does 6195 Mimosa Cir have accessible units?
No, 6195 Mimosa Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6195 Mimosa Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6195 Mimosa Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6195 Mimosa Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6195 Mimosa Cir has units with air conditioning.
