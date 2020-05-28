6195 Mimosa Cir

Amenities
6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084
This home does not accept housing voucher.
Available 7/15
Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home is located minutes to "Spaghetti Junction (I-85 & I-285)," not far from Buckhead, Midtown and 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta! This is a corner lot home that welcomes you into an entry foyer open to separate formal bayed living room and dining room, adjacent to a powder room and leads to the rear into a kitchen with breakfast area featuring all appliances, microwave, breakfast area with access to a back patio and also open to a large family room with gas starter fireplace and 2 car garage. Atop a U stairwell the huge bayed master suite can be found with sitting area, walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and a jetted garden tub in the master bath. There are also 3 other large bedrooms sharing a half bath and loft/desk area. Come see this spectacular home! Residents have access to the community swim, tennis, trails, lake and playground area.
Approximate Size: 2600 sq ft Built 2003