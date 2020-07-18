All apartments in Gwinnett County
6180 Sparkling Cove Lane

6180 Sparkling Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6180 Sparkling Cove Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
INCREDIBLE home in AMAZING LANIER SPRINGS COMMUNITY! The amenities here can't be beat! SWIM/TENNIS/PLAYGROUND/CLUBHOUSE &amp;amp; MORE! Fantastic CURB APPEAL. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and HIGH CEILINGS throughout main, kitchen with SS appliances, GRANITE countertops, and LARGE breakfast room! OPEN FLOW gives view to family room right from kitchen! BEDROOM &amp;amp; FULL BATH ON MAIN! BIG FENCED BACKYARD with COVERED DECK &amp;amp; patio. UPSTAIRS LOFT/BASEMENT SPACE! Spacious master suite, master bath with double vanity &amp;amp; WALK IN CLOSET! NEW TOP OF THE LINE AC UNITS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have any available units?
6180 Sparkling Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have?
Some of 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6180 Sparkling Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6180 Sparkling Cove Lane has units with air conditioning.

