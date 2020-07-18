6180 Sparkling Cove Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

INCREDIBLE home in AMAZING LANIER SPRINGS COMMUNITY! The amenities here can't be beat! SWIM/TENNIS/PLAYGROUND/CLUBHOUSE &amp; MORE! Fantastic CURB APPEAL. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and HIGH CEILINGS throughout main, kitchen with SS appliances, GRANITE countertops, and LARGE breakfast room! OPEN FLOW gives view to family room right from kitchen! BEDROOM &amp; FULL BATH ON MAIN! BIG FENCED BACKYARD with COVERED DECK &amp; patio. UPSTAIRS LOFT/BASEMENT SPACE! Spacious master suite, master bath with double vanity &amp; WALK IN CLOSET! NEW TOP OF THE LINE AC UNITS!