Excellent Buford location! Close to lake and ready to move! Four side brick ranch with fresh neutral paint and brand new carpet. Three bedrooms, one bath with new cabinet and refinished tub. One car garage with garage door opener. Quite established neighborhood. Flat backyard with pad at street for two additional parking spaces. Large stone patio for enjoying outdoors. Minutes to downtown Buford for shopping and restaurants.