Gwinnett County, GA
5774 Tattersall Terrace
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

5774 Tattersall Terrace

5774 Tattersall Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5774 Tattersall Terrace, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought after ranch home w/finished bonus rm located on fishing lake with gorgeous lake views from private wooded, back yard. Fantastic open floor plan w/tall ceilings, separate dining rm, laundry rm. Master on main w/ garden tub, sep shower, double vanities. Spacious kitchen has white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances & bright BKFST area. Finished bonus rm makes great 4th bedrm or media rm. Newer Roof. New wood flooring & light fixtures. Wonderful swim, tennis, basketball, lake community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have any available units?
5774 Tattersall Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have?
Some of 5774 Tattersall Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5774 Tattersall Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5774 Tattersall Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5774 Tattersall Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5774 Tattersall Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5774 Tattersall Terrace offers parking.
Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5774 Tattersall Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5774 Tattersall Terrace has a pool.
Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5774 Tattersall Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5774 Tattersall Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5774 Tattersall Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5774 Tattersall Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
