Gorgeous brick front single family home located in Buford City. built in 2016. Almost like new. Open floor plan on main level. Huge master bedroom upstairs. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have any available units?
5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.