Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM

5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast

5506 Apple Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous brick front single family home located in Buford City. built in 2016. Almost like new. Open floor plan on main level. Huge master bedroom upstairs. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have any available units?
5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast has a pool.
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Apple Grove Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
