526 Highbranch Circle

Amenities
2014 home. One of the largest models in subdivision at approximately 2800 sq. ft. 4th bdrm on main with full bath. Dining rm has coffered ceiling & 5' ledged wainscoting. Kitchen has granite c-tops, tile back splash & island. Family rm open to kitchen. Roomy master rm with a rm size sitting area. Master bath has tile floor & tile shower w/glass surround. Open wrought iron railing in staircase.
Stainless appliance pkg incl. [Back on Market Due to Uncommitted Applicant. Welcome put-on-hold applicants to apply / contact again.]