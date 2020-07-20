All apartments in Gwinnett County
526 Highbranch Circle
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

526 Highbranch Circle

526 Highbranch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

526 Highbranch Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2014 home. One of the largest models in subdivision at approximately 2800 sq. ft. 4th bdrm on main with full bath. Dining rm has coffered ceiling & 5' ledged wainscoting. Kitchen has granite c-tops, tile back splash & island. Family rm open to kitchen. Roomy master rm with a rm size sitting area. Master bath has tile floor & tile shower w/glass surround. Open wrought iron railing in staircase.
Stainless appliance pkg incl. [Back on Market Due to Uncommitted Applicant. Welcome put-on-hold applicants to apply / contact again.]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Highbranch Circle have any available units?
526 Highbranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 526 Highbranch Circle have?
Some of 526 Highbranch Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Highbranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
526 Highbranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Highbranch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 526 Highbranch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 526 Highbranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 526 Highbranch Circle offers parking.
Does 526 Highbranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Highbranch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Highbranch Circle have a pool?
No, 526 Highbranch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 526 Highbranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 526 Highbranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Highbranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Highbranch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Highbranch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Highbranch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
