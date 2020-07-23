Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 525 Camp Perrin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
525 Camp Perrin Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
525 Camp Perrin Rd
525 Camp Perrin Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
525 Camp Perrin Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY SINGLE HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. TWO STORY FAMILY ROOM, SEPARATE LIVING/DINING ROOM. CLOSE TO I85, DISCOVER MILLS, MALL OF GA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have any available units?
525 Camp Perrin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have?
Some of 525 Camp Perrin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 525 Camp Perrin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
525 Camp Perrin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Camp Perrin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 525 Camp Perrin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 525 Camp Perrin Rd offers parking.
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Camp Perrin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have a pool?
No, 525 Camp Perrin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have accessible units?
No, 525 Camp Perrin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Camp Perrin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Camp Perrin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Camp Perrin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College