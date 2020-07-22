All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

5175 Clearwater Dr

5175 Clearwater Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5175 Clearwater Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated house in Stone Mountain! This home features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace, huge bonus room/play room, 2 car garage, plenty of extra storage with storage shed in the back, newly painted, new laminate wood flooring, new carpet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large level back yard and front yard, front porch. Great location!

Rental Requirements:

Must have two years verifiable rental history in this price range.
Credit of 600 or higher.
Verifiable income of three times the rent.
No criminal record.
No evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5175 Clearwater Dr have any available units?
5175 Clearwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5175 Clearwater Dr have?
Some of 5175 Clearwater Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5175 Clearwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5175 Clearwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5175 Clearwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5175 Clearwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5175 Clearwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5175 Clearwater Dr offers parking.
Does 5175 Clearwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5175 Clearwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5175 Clearwater Dr have a pool?
No, 5175 Clearwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5175 Clearwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 5175 Clearwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5175 Clearwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5175 Clearwater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5175 Clearwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5175 Clearwater Dr has units with air conditioning.
