5175 Clearwater Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated house in Stone Mountain! This home features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace, huge bonus room/play room, 2 car garage, plenty of extra storage with storage shed in the back, newly painted, new laminate wood flooring, new carpet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large level back yard and front yard, front porch. Great location!



Rental Requirements:



Must have two years verifiable rental history in this price range.

Credit of 600 or higher.

Verifiable income of three times the rent.

No criminal record.

No evictions



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4992859)