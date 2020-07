Amenities

Spectacular split level home on a finished basement. 5 rooms, 3 full bathrooms and bonus 2 bedrooms and a living room in the basement. Lot of storage. Huge backyard for your bbq gathering. Hardwood and porcelain floor with carpet in the bedrooms. Small quiet subdivision in Stone Mountain but Gwinnett county schools. Just off 78 east exit 9. Close to highway, shopping, park and entertainment. Ready to move in.