4892 Bryant Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity, stand-up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=jc1BL2GhBs&env=production

Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 22nd!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.