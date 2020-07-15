All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4854 Manor Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4854 Manor Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4854 Manor Drive Southwest

4854 Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4854 Manor Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This home in Stone Mountain is ready for it's next family. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large living room with fireplace. Dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar. Rear deck and1 car garage all on large corner lot. Close to restaurants and shopping. Stone Mountain park just around the corner. Easy access to Hwy 78 makes for easy commute. Gwinnett County schools.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest have any available units?
4854 Manor Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4854 Manor Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Manor Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Manor Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 Manor Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4854 Manor Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College