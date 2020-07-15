4854 Manor Drive Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This home in Stone Mountain is ready for it's next family. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large living room with fireplace. Dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar. Rear deck and1 car garage all on large corner lot. Close to restaurants and shopping. Stone Mountain park just around the corner. Easy access to Hwy 78 makes for easy commute. Gwinnett County schools.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.