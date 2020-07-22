4665 Sugarloaf Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice investment opportunity in Lawrenceville. This property has both immediate & long-term income potential. Short term - residential leasing. Long term - potential commercial. The house keeps getting closer to the ever-expanding commercial projects along Sugarloaf Pkwy. The house itself has a large kitchen, breakfast bar & living room on the main floor. Three bedrooms / 1 bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom & laundry downstairs. A deck off the kitchen leads to the private, fenced backyard with a nice pool. Many good things to see at this property!!



