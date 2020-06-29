4635 Wheeler Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse media room

OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. The home has a spacious formal dining area or you can dine in the kitchen if you want an informal meal, with this home you'll have the option! Prepare your meals in this updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample wood stained cabinetry. You'll be able to relax in the grand master retreat with trey ceilings or soak in the luxurious bath! Use your creativity to transform the finished basement into a home theater, home office, or recreation room. This home is also pet friendly. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.