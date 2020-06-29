All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4385 Bridle Point Pkwy
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

4385 Bridle Point Pkwy

4385 Bradley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4385 Bradley Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,887 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4676478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have any available units?
4385 Bridle Point Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have?
Some of 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Bridle Point Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy offers parking.
Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy has a pool.
Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4385 Bridle Point Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College