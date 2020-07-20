413 Rustic Ridge Cir.

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom in Lawrenceville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Collins Hill district.
Quiet street, Established Neighborhood in Collins Hill School District.
Large Bonus room in lower level with outside entrance to large fenced back yard.
Contact us for easy showing instructions, Available Now!
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2787248)