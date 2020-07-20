All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

3837 Grovemont Place

3837 Grovemont Place · No Longer Available
Location

3837 Grovemont Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location near Gwinnett mall, close to everything, has community pool. minutes to I85. Hard wood floor both levels, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Grovemont Place have any available units?
3837 Grovemont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3837 Grovemont Place have?
Some of 3837 Grovemont Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Grovemont Place currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Grovemont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Grovemont Place pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Grovemont Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3837 Grovemont Place offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Grovemont Place offers parking.
Does 3837 Grovemont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Grovemont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Grovemont Place have a pool?
Yes, 3837 Grovemont Place has a pool.
Does 3837 Grovemont Place have accessible units?
No, 3837 Grovemont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Grovemont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 Grovemont Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 Grovemont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3837 Grovemont Place does not have units with air conditioning.
