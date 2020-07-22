3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Snellville is now available! This split-story home features black appliances, a cozy living room with fireplace, laminate wood floors and bay windows! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Nice backyard with wooden deck and shade trees! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.