All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest

3773 Ferncliff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3773 Ferncliff Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Snellville is now available! This split-story home features black appliances, a cozy living room with fireplace, laminate wood floors and bay windows! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Nice backyard with wooden deck and shade trees! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have any available units?
3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have?
Some of 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3773 Ferncliff Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College