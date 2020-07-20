All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:20 PM

3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest

3765 Saddle Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3765 Saddle Ridge Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest have any available units?
3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3765 Saddle Ridge Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
