Gwinnett County, GA
3605 Mystic Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3605 Mystic Drive

3605 Mystic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Mystic Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful House in Buford! - Beautiful corner lot in popular Mill Creek school district. Popular neighborhood with swim, tennis, and playground. Huge open floorplan with high ceilings. Living room with beautiful stone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. Large Master with trey ceilings and large garden tub. Call us today for a showing! Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with pet fee. Available now! Please go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/78390f302c

(RLNE4779867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Mystic Drive have any available units?
3605 Mystic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3605 Mystic Drive have?
Some of 3605 Mystic Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Mystic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Mystic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Mystic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Mystic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Mystic Drive offer parking?
No, 3605 Mystic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Mystic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Mystic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Mystic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3605 Mystic Drive has a pool.
Does 3605 Mystic Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Mystic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Mystic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Mystic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Mystic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Mystic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
