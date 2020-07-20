3605 Mystic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful House in Buford! - Beautiful corner lot in popular Mill Creek school district. Popular neighborhood with swim, tennis, and playground. Huge open floorplan with high ceilings. Living room with beautiful stone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. Large Master with trey ceilings and large garden tub. Call us today for a showing! Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with pet fee. Available now! Please go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/78390f302c



(RLNE4779867)