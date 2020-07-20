All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:01 PM

3561 Spring Creek Circle

3561 Spring Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3561 Spring Creek Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Simply Fantastic Home! Start off with the Inviting Front Porch that is sure to please. Foyer features Hardwood Floors that Flows into the Elegant Formal Dining Rm., the Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and the Open Kitchen. Kitchen also includes Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Breakfast Bar & a Windowed B-fast Area. Beautiful Treyed Master. Master Bath Includes 2 Marble Vanities, Separate Tub & Shower. 3 Additional Oversized Bedrooms and a Beautiful Updated Bathroom Finishes off the Upstairs.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have any available units?
3561 Spring Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have?
Some of 3561 Spring Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Spring Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Spring Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Spring Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 Spring Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 3561 Spring Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 Spring Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 3561 Spring Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 3561 Spring Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3561 Spring Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 Spring Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3561 Spring Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
