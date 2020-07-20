3561 Spring Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Simply Fantastic Home! Start off with the Inviting Front Porch that is sure to please. Foyer features Hardwood Floors that Flows into the Elegant Formal Dining Rm., the Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and the Open Kitchen. Kitchen also includes Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Breakfast Bar & a Windowed B-fast Area. Beautiful Treyed Master. Master Bath Includes 2 Marble Vanities, Separate Tub & Shower. 3 Additional Oversized Bedrooms and a Beautiful Updated Bathroom Finishes off the Upstairs.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.