Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet. Lots of shopping, restaurants and adventures just a few miles away. 5 bedroom, 3 bath with plenty of room for a large family. Formal dining room and living room. Open living room and bonus room. Highly desirable schools. Easy to access to I-85 / I-985