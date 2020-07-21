Master on main, Kitchen views to 2- story family room, Huge loft on 2nd level, Beautiful hardwood floor on whole house, Wooded back yard, Property is occupied with tenant,Great location and excellent school, close to Mall of GA and I-85
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have any available units?
3496 Harvest Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3496 Harvest Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.