Gwinnett County, GA
3496 Harvest Ridge Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:25 PM

3496 Harvest Ridge Lane

3496 Harvest Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3496 Harvest Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Master on main, Kitchen views to 2- story family room, Huge loft on 2nd level, Beautiful hardwood floor on whole house, Wooded back yard, Property is occupied with tenant,Great location and excellent school, close to Mall of GA and I-85

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have any available units?
3496 Harvest Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3496 Harvest Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3496 Harvest Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
