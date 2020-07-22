3353 River Drive Southwest

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer Gwinnett home features a sunny living room and huge family room with built-in bookshelves, a large eat-in kitchen with an office area and breakfast bar, an upstairs master bedroom with private bath, and a lower level bonus room. A two-car garage complete this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Brookwood High School

Middle school: Five Forks Middle School

Elementary school: Gwin Oaks Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.