All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3353 River Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3353 River Drive Southwest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

3353 River Drive Southwest

3353 River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3353 River Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer Gwinnett home features a sunny living room and huge family room with built-in bookshelves, a large eat-in kitchen with an office area and breakfast bar, an upstairs master bedroom with private bath, and a lower level bonus room. A two-car garage complete this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Brookwood High School
Middle school: Five Forks Middle School
Elementary school: Gwin Oaks Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 River Drive Southwest have any available units?
3353 River Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3353 River Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3353 River Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 River Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 3353 River Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3353 River Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3353 River Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 3353 River Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3353 River Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 River Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3353 River Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3353 River Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3353 River Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 River Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3353 River Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3353 River Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3353 River Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College