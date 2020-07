Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, separate dining and living room. Eat-in kitchen, 3 plus acres of and lots of parking space-lots of storage for machinery and working equipment. Landlord preferred A plus Credit. Property located in the city of Buford, great schools and closed to shops and to Lake Lanier