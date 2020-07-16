All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3124 Milloak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3124 Milloak Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3124 Milloak Court

3124 Milloak Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3124 Milloak Court Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 Bedroom Ranch in sought after Mill Creek School district. Large open one level floor plan and huge fenced backyard are great for entertaining. This home has been completely renovated with all new dark luxury vinyl flooring and new paint! New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, oven range cooktop and microwave. The spacious family room has vaulted ceilings and formal dining room. The home is nicely located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy now that a full renovation has been completed. Immaculate condition and ready for new resident. New oven/range will be installed on Friday 5/22 and renovation materials will be removed from garage in the next few days. Listing Agent is owner of the LLC which has title to the home and agent is acting as principal in this transaction. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Milloak Court have any available units?
3124 Milloak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3124 Milloak Court have?
Some of 3124 Milloak Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Milloak Court currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Milloak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Milloak Court pet-friendly?
No, 3124 Milloak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3124 Milloak Court offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Milloak Court offers parking.
Does 3124 Milloak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Milloak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Milloak Court have a pool?
No, 3124 Milloak Court does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Milloak Court have accessible units?
No, 3124 Milloak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Milloak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 Milloak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3124 Milloak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3124 Milloak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College