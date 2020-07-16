3124 Milloak Court

Amenities

Fabulous 3 Bedroom Ranch in sought after Mill Creek School district. Large open one level floor plan and huge fenced backyard are great for entertaining. This home has been completely renovated with all new dark luxury vinyl flooring and new paint! New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, oven range cooktop and microwave. The spacious family room has vaulted ceilings and formal dining room. The home is nicely located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy now that a full renovation has been completed. Immaculate condition and ready for new resident. New oven/range will be installed on Friday 5/22 and renovation materials will be removed from garage in the next few days. Listing Agent is owner of the LLC which has title to the home and agent is acting as principal in this transaction. No pets please.