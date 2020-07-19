All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 18 2019 at 5:07 PM

3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest

3067 Hollowstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3067 Hollowstone Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home, 3,050 sq. ft. features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and breakfast area. Living room boasts high ceilings and is covered in natural light! Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, double vanities, separate shower, luxurious tub, and fantastic walk in closet. Enjoy your own private patio with lots of space! Easy access to Shopping, Dining, 575, and 75.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have any available units?
3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have?
Some of 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
