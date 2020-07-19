3067 Hollowstone Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home, 3,050 sq. ft. features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and breakfast area. Living room boasts high ceilings and is covered in natural light! Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, double vanities, separate shower, luxurious tub, and fantastic walk in closet. Enjoy your own private patio with lots of space! Easy access to Shopping, Dining, 575, and 75.



