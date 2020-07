Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE!! Gorgeous Townhouse with 3 large bedrooms, new carpet and new paint. Come see the beautiful corner lot townhouse with a one car garage. Just 5 minutes from Mall of Georgia and Gwinnett Braves Stadium, and Collins Hill District Schools. This Townhouse is move in ready and only 2 minutes from I-85!! Wont' Last!!