Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful one-story home in cul-de-sac - Please Visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KCABaJ9J7MP to walk the property. This beautiful 1590 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is on a cul-de-sac in the privacy of the back of the neighborhood. Large kitchen and breakfast area. Open living room with vaulted ceilings. The property owner is accepting sales offers in the amount of $180,000.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4839083)